Business deals

Trump to receive report on Oracle TikTok deal Thursday

President told 'no legal path' to ensure money for the government

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the press on Wednesday at the White House.   © Reuters
| China

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he was not ready to sign off on a proposed deal involving Oracle Corp and ByteDance's TikTok and that he would receive a report on it on Thursday.

Trump, at a news conference, said he was told there was no legal path to ensure money from the TikTok deal goes to the U.S. government. Under ByteDance's proposal, the Beijing-based company would keep a majority stake in TikTok's global business and create headquarters for TikTok in the United States.

"No, I'm not prepared to sign off on anything," Trump said. "They going to be reporting to me tomorrow morning and I'll let you know." 

