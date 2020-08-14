ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On Business deals

Zozo founder Maezawa takes big stake in Japan apparel makers

Singapore conglomerate Keppel loses Temasek's $3bn bid

7-Eleven plans expansion to 20,000 US stores after Speedway buy

7-Eleven parent to buy US convenience store Speedway for $21bn

Business deals

Tuna king Thai Union doubles stake in Russian joint venture

Deal opens up growth in European and Russian markets

Thai Union Group makes 40% of its sales in the U.S. and 30% in Europe. (Photo by Marimi Kishimoto)
MARIMI KISHIMOTO, Nikkei staff writer | Thailand

BANGKOK -- Thai Union Group, the world's biggest seller of canned tuna, has doubled to 90% its stake in an operator of Russian seafood units in a bid to make further inroads in the European market.

The deal converts TUMD Luxembourg into a regular subsidiary. Thai Union first acquired 45% of the joint venture for $16 million in 2018. The value of the latest transaction has not been disclosed.

TUMD is a vehicle that operates three Russian processed seafood concerns that altogether form the DPR group. TUMD's manufacturing and distribution network opens up significant opportunities for additional growth in Europe and emerging markets, Thai Union said.

During the April-June quarter, Thai Union's consolidated sales climbed 3% from a year earlier to 33 billion baht ($1.05 billion). Net profit multiplied 12 times to 1.7 billion baht, due mainly to the absence of an allowance set aside last year in connection to a settlement for a lawsuit lodged against a U.S. subsidiary.

Thai Union generates 40% of its revenues in the U.S. and 30% in Europe.

Read Next

Latest On Business deals

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close