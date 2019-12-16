Uber Eats likely to exit India amid deal with Zomato

MUMBAI (NewsRise) -- Uber Technologies is in talks with India's Zomato to sell its local food delivery arm Uber Eats and invest up to $200 million in Zomato, a person familiar with the matter said, as the U.S. ride-hailing company seeks to retreat from the South Asian nation's hypercompetitive food delivery market.

The funds from Uber are likely to be injected into the combined entity being formed by Zomato and Uber Eats, the person, who declined to be identified, told NewsRise. The deal has yet to be finalized, the person added.

A spokesman for Uber did not immediately respond to an email query. Zomato said the company does not comment on market speculation.

Uber's likely exit from the food delivery business in India comes at a time when the race to dominate the market is heating up, often pushing delivery services to offer aggressive price discounts and attractive promotional incentives. The company's food delivery service, which entered India about two years ago, has been struggling to compete with rivals Zomato and Swiggy that are bankrolled by venture funds and global businesses. The competition is set to intensify with Amazon expanding its business into food delivery, offering cut-rate commissions.

Last year, Swiggy raised $1 billion from South Africa's Naspers and a host of Chinese companies. Zomato, on the other hand, has so far raised $700 million and is set to mobilize an additional $500 million from existing investor Alibaba Group Holding's Ant Financial.

According to media reports, Uber Eats was previously in talks with Swiggy for a deal. However, the talks reportedly fell through because of disagreements over the terms of the deal.

For Uber, the decision to exit India's food delivery market is in line with its global strategy, said Satish Meena, a senior analyst at Forrester Research. The company has in the past exited the China ride-hailing market by selling its business to rival Didi Chuxing Technology and retaining a fifth of its stake, he added.

In September, Uber terminated restaurant delivery business in South Korea amid intense price competition from homegrown delivery apps. It continues to offer tax-hailing service in South Korea.

In the just-ended third quarter, Uber posted a wider loss of $1.2 billion as spending on new businesses increased. Uber Eats posted an adjusted loss of $316 million, 67% wider than last year.

For Zomato, owned by Info Edge India, a deal will allow it to have one more strong financial backer in Uber, a global company with access to capital. It also helps remove a competitor from the market, Forrester's Meena said.

According to Edelweiss Securities, Zomato and Swiggy are burning 1.2 billion rupees ($17 million) and 1.5 billion rupees each a month, respectively, toward promotional activities in a bid to gain market share.

Swiggy has been more aggressive in terms of promotions and offers, thereby gaining market share rapidly, Edelweiss said in a report recently. Both the companies have been clocking 40 million orders per month, implying Zomato's acquisition of Uber Eats will allow it to leap past Swiggy in terms of market share.

--Dhanya Ann Thoppil