MANILA -- Philippine snack maker Universal Robina on Friday said it is buying Malaysian biscuit producer Crunchy Foods in a deal worth 1.93 billion ringgit ($453.7 million).

Universal Robina now owns Munchy’s, a leading snack brand in Malaysia. (Source photos from Universal Robina and Munchy's websites)

Deal by Philippine food company follows exit from New Zealand and Australia

