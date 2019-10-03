ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginTry 3 months for $9
Business deals

Vietnam's FV Hospital mulls IPO as investor looks for an exit

A stake sale is also under consideration for Quadria Capital, CEO says

DEVIANA CHUO, DealStreetAsia
Jean-Marcel Guillon founded FV Hospital with a group of French physicians in Ho Chi Minh City in 2003. (Screenshot of hospital website) 

SINGAPORE -- FV Hospital, a Vietnam-headquartered tertiary care provider, is reviewing a plethora of strategic options to provide an exit route to its existing investor Quadria Capital, its CEO Jean-Marcel Guillon told DealStreetAsia.

While the company is open to a strategic sale, it is also weighing options for a proposed IPO in the domestic market. Talks are at a preliminary stage and "no external adviser has been appointed so far," said Guillon. A decision is likely to be taken by the end of the year even as the company did not give any time frame when Quadria could exit.

Quadria invested in FV Hospital in July 2017 through Quadria Capital Fund L.P., with participation from Neuberger Berman Private Equity and German Investment & Development Corporation (DEG), a subsidiary of KfW.

Even as the deal size could not be ascertained, it is understood that the PE firm that specializes in health care investments across Asia holds a significant stake in the hospital.

The acquisition of FV Hospital marked the seventh investment of Quadria Capital since 2015.

FV Hospital was founded in 2003 by Guillon along with a group of French physicians. Located in District 7 of Ho Chi Minh City, FV Hospital has over 220 beds and provides over 30 medical specialties. Besides the hospital, the company also operates an outpatient clinic at District 1, Ho Chi Minh City. FV Hospital has more than 950 service staff.

Quadria recently made headlines when it received a $150-million commitment from Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC), the development finance arm of the U.S. government, for its latest fund that is targeting a corpus of around $700 million.

It is looking to exit a slew of portfolio companies such as Indonesian pharmaceutical firm Soho Global Health and India's Medica Synergie as reported by DealStreetAsia.

Soho has reportedly appointed Citigroup, Mandiri Sekuritas and CLSA for a proposed IPO, while Advay Capital is facilitating the transaction for Medica Synergie.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media