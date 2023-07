SHANGHAI/HONG KONG -- Dalian Wanda Group has agreed to sell a 49% stake in its investment arm to a Tencent Holding-backed company in a deal that will raise 2.26 billion yuan ($314 million), as the troubled Chinese property conglomerate aims to stave off a debt default.

The shares in Beijing Wanda Investment will be transferred to China Ruyi Holdings, a production company backed by Tencent.