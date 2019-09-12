Yahoo Japan to buy online fashion giant Zozo

TOKYO -- Yahoo Japan plans to buy the operator of the country's largest online fashion retailer, Zozotown, Nikkei learned Thursday.

Yahoo Japan, which is under the umbrella of SoftBank Group, intends to conduct a tender offer for Zozo shares and turn the company into a subsidiary.

Zozo founder and CEO Yusaku Maezawa is reportedly in favor of the acquisition and is expected to step down from management. By taking control of the online fashion retailer, Yahoo Japan aims to go up against e-commerce giants Amazon.com and Rakuten.

Zozo's market capitalization stood at about 675 billion yen ($6.28 billion) as of Wednesday, so the deal will likely cost Yahoo Japan hundreds of billions of yen. Yahoo Japan plans to take a majority stake, and the two sides are in discussion to keep Zozo listed.

Maezawa, 43, who owns more than a 30% stake in Zozo, plans to step away from management following Yahoo Japan's tender offer. He is expected to pursue personal interests, such as his plan to become the first tourist to fly around the moon on Elon Musk's SpaceX program.