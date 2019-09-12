Yahoo Japan to buy online fashion giant Zozo for $3.7bn

TOKYO -- Yahoo Japan plans to buy the operator of the country's largest online fashion retailer, Zozotown, the two companies announced on Thursday.

Yahoo Japan, which is part of the SoftBank Group, plans to tender an offer to acquire 50.1% of Zozo shares and make the company a subsidiary. The deal will be worth up to 400 billion yen ($3.7 billion).

Taking control of the fashion retailer will allow Yahoo Japan to compete against e-commerce giants Amazon.com and Rakuten.

Zozo's market capitalization stood at about 675 billion yen as of Wednesday, so the deal will likely cost Yahoo Japan hundreds of billions of yen. The two sides are in discussion to keep Zozo listed.

Zozo founder and CEO Yusaku Maezawa, 43, who owns more than a 30% stake in Zozo, stepped down from management as of Thursday, Zozo announced.

Maezawa is expected to pursue personal interests, such as his plan to become the first tourist to fly around the moon on Elon Musk's SpaceX program.