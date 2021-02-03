1,000 Japanese companies go bust due to coronavirus pandemic

TOKYO -- One thousand companies have gone bankrupt in Japan due to the impact of the coronavirus epidemic as shorter hours and sheltering habits have overwhelmed vulnerable industries, hitting restaurants particularly hard.

The number was derived by a private sector tally and comes as Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has extended an emergency declaration that was first implemented Jan. 8 by another month to March 7, which will put further pressure on the economy, especially the service sector.

The restaurant industry took the biggest brunt of the COVID-19 fallout with 182 eateries going bankrupt, according to the estimate released Tuesday by Tokyo Shoko Research.

The outbreak is linked to 84,773 job losses, with the service sector hemorrhaging more than 11,463 workers, or 13% of the total.

Among companies capitalized at 10 million yen or above, the service sector collectively suffered a 109.4 billion yen pretax loss in the third calendar quarter of 2020, according to statistics from the Ministry of Finance. Interest-bearing debt among 23 listed restaurant companies was up 40% from a year ago at the end of November.

The emergency decree asks restaurants to close by 8 p.m., that alcohol be served between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., and people work from home if possible among other measures. Restaurants in Tokyo that cooperate with the order are eligible to collect 60,000 yen ($572) in daily subsidies. Large chains were recently added to the list of eligible recipients, along with small to midsized enterprises

But for many establishments, that amount does not offset fixed costs. Sanko Marketing Foods, which runs the Kinnokura izakaya taverns, has either shut down or reduced hours at 56 locations across the country. In central Tokyo, some places contend with labor costs and rent that approach 10 million yen a month.

The 60,000 yen compensation "is just a drop in the bucket," said Naruhiro Nagasawa, president of Sanko Marketing Foods.

The extended emergency declaration has dealt a punishing blow to eateries. But there is a strong possibility that such businesses will continue scaling down operations voluntarily after the order is lifted.

AP Holdings, which runs the Tsukada Nojo izakaya chain, suspended operations at about 120 locations in January, equating to 70% of all restaurants under its umbrella. The emergency extension "is extremely tough," said a manager.

In the interest of maximizing revenue, AP Holdings is looking at reopening some restaurants at shorter hours in areas where infections are dropping.

The government has extended financial support in the form of zero-to-low interest financing and business sustainability benefits. These moves have helped curb bankruptcies, but micro to midsized enterprises are facing an increasingly tougher business environment. The apparel and lodging industries have suffered as well, underscoring the urgency of securing jobs through state support.