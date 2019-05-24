24-hour convenience stores unnecessary, 70% of Japanese say

TOKYO -- A full 72.6% of Japanese consumers say they would back changes to the 24-hour convenience store model so that those businesses can remain afloat amid the country's crippling labor shortage, an internet survey commissioned by Nikkei shows.

The poll found that 41.1% of respondents were in favor of reworking the system, while another 31.5% were somewhat supportive. Even among those who visit convenience stores between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. at least once a week, 58.2% supported tweaks to the business model. Tokyo-based researcher Macromill conducted the online survey over two days through May 11, receiving responses from 4,841 people nationwide.

Keeping convenience stores open around the clock, a practice that began in the mid-1970s, has served to boost customer traffic. In the survey, 62.2% of respondents said they had at some point felt grateful that a store was open late at night.

But the number of consumers who frequent convenience stores at night has dropped off in recent years, in part because of efforts to cut down on Japan's notoriously long working hours. Only 10.7% said their late-night forays had increased over the past three years, while 32.6% made fewer trips.

The saturation of convenience stores compounds the problem. Data from the Japan Franchise Association shows that the number of outlets totaled 55,743 at the end of 2018, up by roughly 14,000 from a decade ago, even as Japan's population has shrunk.

"I don't think all the stores need to be open 24 hours," said a 33-year-old woman from Gunma Prefecture, reflecting the views of many in the Macromill survey.

Round-the-clock service has been debated in the past, but those discussions focused on environmental issues and loitering teenagers. This time around, among respondents who agreed with rethinking 24-hour operations, more than half cited the threat to the livelihoods of franchise owners, or the obligation of customers to share the burden of the labor shortage.

Seven-Eleven Japan, the country's largest chain, has been willing to work with stores on this issue, depending on their locations and specific situations. But the Seven & i Holdings unit is leery of across-the-board overhauls to the 24-hour model, out of concern that closing an outlet at night would impact sales during the day.

Macromill's survey suggests that the losses would be limited. Only 7.8% of respondents said they would stop shopping at their regular convenience store entirely if it closed at night. Instead, 65.6% would continue to frequent the same outlet and look elsewhere for late-night service, while another 20.3% would stock up in advance or wait until the store was open.

Around 80% of respondents said they would accept self-service checkouts or restricted availability of goods and services, if those modifications were necessary to remain open at night. And 58.1% were open to paying extra to patronize convenience stores late at night.

Mitoshi Matsumoto, who runs an understaffed Seven-Eleven franchise in the Osaka area, rebelled against corporate policy and cut operating hours in February, sparking a high-profile standoff against the chain's home office. In April, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry took the unusual step of asking convenience store chains to submit plans to deal with the worker shortage.