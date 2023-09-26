ASEAN courts Africa amid China slowdown: business council chief

JAKARTA -- Southeast Asian companies are assessing potential investments in African markets to support growth and seek new opportunities amid China's slowdown, the head of a regional business lobby told Nikkei Asia.

Speaking during a recent interview, Arsjad Rasjid, chairman of the ASEAN Business Advisory Council, lamented that China's slowdown "definitely" impacts the Southeast Asian region, which has strong trade ties with the world's second-largest economy. But at the same time, he said that "We can look at it positively."