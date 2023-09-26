ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Business trends

ASEAN courts Africa amid China slowdown: business council chief

Companies examine investment opportunities in 'nontraditional' markets

ASEAN Business Advisory Council Chairman Arsjad Rasjid: "What is important to see is that we are now looking at other nontraditional markets." (Photo by Bobby Nugroho).
NANA SHIBATA, Nikkei staff writer | Indonesia

JAKARTA -- Southeast Asian companies are assessing potential investments in African markets to support growth and seek new opportunities amid China's slowdown, the head of a regional business lobby told Nikkei Asia.

Speaking during a recent interview, Arsjad Rasjid, chairman of the ASEAN Business Advisory Council, lamented that China's slowdown "definitely" impacts the Southeast Asian region, which has strong trade ties with the world's second-largest economy. But at the same time, he said that "We can look at it positively."

Read Next

Latest On Business trends

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more