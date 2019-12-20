Asia's social media-shy CEOs fade behind US, EU counterparts: survey

TOKYO -- Toyota's Akio Toyoda is the only Japanese chief executive identified as active on social media by Brunswick, a global consulting firm that publishes a Connected Leadership Index, ranking the corporate world's most digitally engaged leaders.

Going by Toyoda's Instagram account, the head of Toyota Motors has had a busy year. He started by delivering the Japanese automaker's new year message in Texas, and visiting Michigan's Automotive Hall of Fame, where his father and grandfather have already been inducted. Toyoda went on to speaking engagements in Beijing and Washington, and celebrated wins by Toyota Gazoo racing teams. His most recent posts include a promotion of the automaker's updated Yaris sedan, and photos from a company team-building event this month.

According to the Brunswick index, Amazon's Jeff Bezos came in at 33, and Apple's Tim Cook, who posted several times during a three-day visit to Tokyo, ranks 68th. Surprisingly, social media executives Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook and Jack Dorsey of Twitter rank only 51st and 69th, respectively.

Among Japanese chief executives, just 11% have a LinkedIn profile, while only 15% of individuals from the TOPIX Core 30 and Large 70 engage on social media.

The Brunswick report said social media can help an executive communicate the financial and strategic direction of a company, attract potential employees, and retain current ones. It said workers increasingly expect business leaders to set the company's moral compass. "Imagine these platforms as leadership tools," Craig Mullaney, a partner at Brunswick, told the Nikkei Asian Review.

Most importantly, an executive sending a personal message on Twitter or Facebook can calm investors and shareholders during times of crisis. "When a company is working to rebuild its reputation, that's a very important time for a leader to reassure and reinspire the team," Mullaney said.

Nissan Motor's new chief executive Makoto Uchida, for example, could use social media to reassure nervous dealers in North America, whose faith in the company has been shaken by corporate scandals at the top and a faulty sales strategy.

However, Japanese executives are behind the curve establishing their digital presences. "Only 47% of Japanese companies had the biography for their CEO," said Mullaney. "That's an obvious place to define your reputation -- and if you don't, somebody else will and you'll have far less control."

A Brunswick survey found that Japanese corporations enjoy a high level of public trust, with 80% of respondents saying they expect business to provide solutions to major global challenges, compared to 44% in the U.S.

"The perspective that a company has a responsibility to their employees and customers is more deeply rooted in Japanese businesses than elsewhere," said Mullaney.

Toyoda posted Instagram photos of himself with Toyota dealers at a national dealer meeting in February, and welcoming new employees in April. He also used this platform with 68,000 followers to promote the Tokyo Motor Show, organized by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association, which he chairs.

A spokesperson for Toyota Motors told Nikkei that Toyoda himself has run his Instagram account since May 2017, when he noticed a new generation of consumers flocking to the platform. "He thought it could be a good communication tool with young people," the spokesperson said.

In between official engagements, Toyoda stopped off at California's In 'n' Out Burger, posed with a Halloween pumpkin, tried out an electric scooter, and made faces with the comedian Naomi Watanabe at the Tokyo Motor Show.

Toyoda also posts on Twitter and Linked In, but Instagram is "the most personable of his accounts," according to Mullaney. "It takes you behind the scenes at Toyota. It's an international company, and the benefit of a visual-first social media platform is that pictures translate across borders." This, he said, benefits Toyota as a company with significant business outside Japan.

With a maverick image in Japan, sharing his life on social media may come more easily to Toyoda than to most of his peers. For executives shy of social media, Mullaney advocates treating the platforms like a smartphone camera with a front and rear lens.

"Most Japanese executives may be more comfortable using the rear-facing camera of the phone and acting as the narrator, focusing on product impact, the company culture, and the employees," Mullaney said.

Executives everywhere should always exercise caution with social media engagement. Last year, Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk was sued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission after tweeting to his 30 million followers about taking the company private, causing volatility in Tesla's stock price.

Mullaney advises executives to treat social media posts like any other press release or public statement, and to build a communications team that understands the business and can craft posts in the executive's voice. "It's a different format but it's the same challenge that any executive would have if they're giving a speech at an event," he said.

While the Connected Leadership Index only ranks executives in the S&P 500 and FTSE 350, Japanese and Asian business leaders can learn from the digital engagement strategies of their American and European counterparts, especially as they take their businesses global.

"The most compelling argument for a Japanese company is even if it's not standard practice yet among Japanese businesses communicating with customers and employees, it has become mainstream outside Japan," said Mullaney. "They need to meet those audiences where they are."