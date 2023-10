TOKYO -- Americans are losing their appetite for meatless hamburgers and chicken nuggets, prompting plant-based food companies to bank on Asia as the sector's future.

The downturn in the top U.S. market has been bruising for leading California-based operator Impossible Foods, which in 2016 launched its flagship Impossible Burger. Many thought this was the beginning of a protein transformation that could upend the $897 billion global meat industry.