ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginTry 3 months for $9
Business trends

Asics shares jump as Nike braces for ban on superfast shoes

World Athletics' looming Vaporfly verdict also gives Mizuno a boost

DAISUKE ITO and AKANE OKUTSU, Nikkei staff writers
Japanese marathon runners wear Nike's thick-soled shoes in Tokyo last year. Critics argue the soles offer an unfair advantage.   © Kyodo

OSAKA/TOKYO -- Reports that Nike's record-breaking Vaporfly running shoes may be banned by World Athletics gave the stocks of rival Japanese brands Asics and Mizuno a leg up on Thursday.

Asics jumped about 8% on the Tokyo Stock Exchange at one point, reaching 1,792 yen. It closed at 1,703 yen, 2.5% higher on the day after profit-taking.

Mizuno was up 1.56% at one point before settling for a 0.26% gain.

Nike's Vaporfly shoes have thick soles with a carbon fiber plate. They have drawn close scrutiny since runners such as Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge and Japan's Suguru Osako set record times while wearing them in 2018. Critics say the construction of the shoes creates a spring effect that gives wearers an advantage.

World Athletics, the international athletics governing body, is reportedly leaning toward a ban.

Athletic shoes accounted for more than 80% of Asics' revenue of 386 billion yen ($3.5 billion) in 2018. The company's stock had a slow start to 2020, with investors wary of competition from Nike. The U.S. brand's shoes featured prominently in the annual Ekiden university relay race, which attracts large audiences in Japan over the New Year's holidays.

Now Nike may be on its back foot, though Masami Nakagawa, a senior analyst at Iwai Cosmo Securities, cautioned that it is too early to gauge the impact of the possible ban on market share and sales.

"A ban for competitions would not stop general consumers from wanting to buy Nike products," she said.

The Nike-sponsored runner Osako, meanwhile, has expressed frustration with the uncertainty over the Vaporfly. "Whatever it is, please make the decision fast," he wrote. "We athletes just run, doing the best we can with what is available."

Runners training for this year's Tokyo Olympics need to know, sooner rather than later, what they will be allowed to wear on their feet. The women's and men's marathons, which were moved from Tokyo to Sapporo due to heat concerns, are scheduled for Aug. 8-9.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media