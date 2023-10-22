ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Business trends

Australian pink diamonds catch eye of affluent amid inflation

Rio Tinto's Argyle mine closure adds extra novelty to rare gems

Argyle pink diamonds are especially prized for their deep hue. (Photo by Rurika Imahashi)
RURIKA IMAHASHI, Nikkei staff writer | Australia

PERTH, Australia -- Pink diamonds are gaining popularity among wealthy consumers and investors worldwide as rising inflation sparks a scramble for rare assets considered to have enduring value.

Pink and other colored diamonds are extremely rare and highly sought after for use in jewelry. Over 90% of natural pink diamonds discovered so far come from Australia. In November 2020, mining giant Rio Tinto shut down its Argyle mine in the west of the country, which was responsible for much of the output.

Read Next

Latest On Business trends

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more