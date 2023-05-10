ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Business trends

Buffett-backed Japan trading houses quadruple profit in 2 years

With earnings forecast to dip, shift to decarbonization key to sustained growth

Recent comments by Warren Buffet have spurred global interest in Japan's trading houses.   © Reuters
TAKEHIRO HASEGAWA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Five Japanese trading houses backed by Warren Buffett have posted a combined net profit of 4.2 trillion yen ($31.1 billion) for the fiscal year ended in March, more than quadrupling their earnings in the two years since the famed American investor started holding substantial stakes.

But all five of the companies forecast declining profits this fiscal year due partly to easing commodity prices. They face the task of developing sustainable business models that include green energy, digitization and other sectors not exposed to market volatility.

