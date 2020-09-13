Business card culture fades in Asia as COVID spread cuts contact

SINGAPORE -- Spaced-apart desks in offices, work-from-home arrangements and now a reduced reliance on business cards: The coronavirus pandemic has prompted an evolution of norms long part of corporate culture in Asia and beyond.

Name cards have traditionally been a key tool in business interaction in Asia, where they are not just a means of providing contact information but status markers in their identification of the holder's affiliation and position within its hierarchy. In some countries their physical exchange is an important social ritual.

But a number of companies in Southeast Asia told the Nikkei Asian Review that they have started to move away from their use in expanding their networks as virtual meetings take center stage amid social distancing measures.

Whether because of government lockdowns to stem the spread of COVID-19 transmission or self-imposed measures by companies to keep employees safe from the virus by limiting the need for physical contact while networking, in-person meetings have lost favor as a key mode for conduct of business.

"We have currently shifted 100% to online meetings, and as such, our business contacts exchange has also fully shifted to being virtual," Misaki Morimura, general manager for sales and marketing at recruiter Pasona Singapore told Nikkei.

Reducing reliance on face-to-face contact was initially met with reservations for some of Pasona's clients, but Morimura said that over time many have come around to the benefits of virtual interactions.

"They have realized that not only can online business interactions be effective, things can also move much faster and it encourages better collaboration," he said.

Morimura also said his company now recognizes the benefits of digitally swapping contacts over the use of traditional business cards.

"Our salespeople can exchange more quantities of business cards online because they are able to have more meetings in the time saved, which would be otherwise spent on commuting for physical customer visit," he said.

Companies with offices in Southeast Asian countries have typically been eager to rapidly expand their networks to tap the growing market. Regional budget airlines made it possible to quickly and cost-effectively fly to neighboring countries for meetings with clients where business cards were exchanged in person.

But the momentum for such personal encounters has slowed significantly now that countries have tightened restrictions on travel, speeding up the adoption of remote networking and a reduced reliance on the traditional paper business card.

At accounting company Global Partners Consulting, which services the Indonesian, Vietnamese and Singaporean markets, eschewing physical business cards has become the norm, Zenta Nishida, managing director for the Asia-Pacific region, told Nikkei.

Global Partners has switched to "digital cards" to service its Southeast Asian markets. A key advantage of such virtual networking is the ability to centralize contact data at its headquarters for staff sharing, Nishida said. But it also means certain employees have had to cast old habits aside, including writing memos or notes on the cards of business partners, he added.

According to a study by American health services company Cigna between January and June, 60% of people surveyed have been able to work from home amid the pandemic, which Cigna said has had a major impact on attitudes to work culture.

Its poll, which received over 16,000 responses across countries including China, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand, found that 53% would like to work from home at least half the time in the future.

In Singapore, the percentage was 67%, while it came in at 56% in Thailand and 40% in South Korea.

"The pandemic has dramatically impacted our working and personal lives," said Jason Sadler, president of Cigna International Markets. "While the office still has a role in terms of building culture and collaboration, the experience of the last few months has demonstrated that home-based working can also be highly effective."

The shift in working culture under COVID-19 has spelled opportunity for Japan-based Sansan, which specializes in helping companies optimize their management of business contacts.

Videoconferencing app Zoom is one way companies are conducting both internal as well as external meetings to reduce the need for potentially dangerous physical encounters due to the spread of COVID-19. © Reuters

Serving its Southeast Asian clients out of Singapore, the company aims to solve problems they encounter with the process of networking, such as the duplication of effort when employees in a corporation separately and unknowingly engage the same business partner.

By helping companies streamline their contact-making efforts though the use of cloud-based software to centralize databases of networks, Sansan wants to clean up the mess its customers typically encounter with uncoordinated attempts to engage partners when companies conduct business the old-fashioned way.

Part of that is to do away with the practice of accumulating business cards on a desk that are later forgotten about by replacing the physical cards with the virtual ones Sansan offers in the form of "Quick Response," or QR, codes that employees can display during virtual meetings.

For its latest financial year ended May 31, the company reported a growth in net sales of 30.9%. During the final quarter of its fiscal year, Sansan's subscriptions rose 16% on-year, with monthly net sales per subscription increasing 3.2% compared with the same period in 2019.

"We foresee the adoption of virtual business cards to further accelerate in the future, and gradually dominate the business culture, as [the] traditional practice of business card exchange comes down," Edward Senju, Sansan's regional chief executive, told Nikkei.

Senju said his company has inked partnerships with Microsoft Teams -- the work collaboration platform of the American software giant -- and San Francisco-based customer relationship service provider Salesforce to enable the use of virtual business cards on their networks.

Trading company Daiichi Jitsugyo Asia, which has a presence in Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines and other Southeast Asian countries, has signed on for Sansan's contacts management services.

"Since physical events are a no go, virtual business cards are now convenient, especially for webinars or digital presentations. If the guests are keen to exchange virtual business cards, the organizer can collect a number of business cards easily," Hiroki Koumura, regional human resource executive at Daiichi, told Nikkei.

"We are faced with challenges to work remotely," Koumura added. "Nobody could have expected such a situation, and business, we still need to continue our operations. In order to adjust ourselves to a new workstyle, we set out in a new direction which centers around a digital working style."