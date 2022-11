HAMBURG, Germany -- Clothing companies in Europe and the U.S. are hopeful they can finally automate one of the most costly and time-consuming steps in the garment-making process: moving fabric from one part of the factory to another.

Laser-guided cutting machines and computer-controlled sewing machines have been staples of the industry for years, but transferring fabric between such machines is still largely done by the human hand, as robots struggle to handle soft fabrics precisely.