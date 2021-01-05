ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Canon, Ricoh and rivals to offer joint delivery service in Japan

Truck fleets to be cut to one-third as COVID dampens demand for office supplies

Canon and Ricoh, together with other office equipment companies in Japan, are pooling their resources to offer a joint delivery service. (Source photos by AP and Toshiki Sasazu)
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Canon and Ricoh, together with other office equipment companies in Japan, are pooling their resources to offer a joint delivery service, as the industry faces an acute shortage of truck drivers, Nikkei learned on Tuesday.

Office suppliers are trying to trim costs with the fall in demand for office supplies as people work from home due to the pandemic. A joint delivery service could cut the number of trucks to under one third of the number they previously needed.

Furthermore, with the rise in e-commerce, delivery services are more in demand than ever, resulting in a shortage of truck drivers.

Around 15 office suppliers will test the joint delivery plan by March regionally. The Japan Business Machine and Information System Industries Association, an industry lobby for office supplies, has established a working group to look into the logistics of such a plan.

Large suppliers such as Fuji Xerox, Konica Minolta and Kyocera Document Solutions, as well as sales companies of various manufacturers, are all represented in the group, which will also look into cooperating with overseas office suppliers as well.

Under the plan, each of these companies will deliver their products, such as multifunction copiers and printers, to a central logistics center, from where they will be sent to clients via trucks from a pool. The installation of the machines will be handled by each company.

Around 500,000 multifunction copiers are sold every year in Japan.Some of these machines can each weigh more than 100 kilograms, requiring a truck equipped with a lift. In the regions, where only a small portion of multifunction copiers are sold and delivered at the end of the fiscal year, many have long pointed out that direct delivery was inefficient for suppliers.

