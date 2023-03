HONG KONG -- China kept its title as home to the most billionaires last year but the world's wealthiest lost 10% of their fortunes amid a stock market rout and the Ukraine war, according to a new report.

The latest JDYD Liquor-Hurun Global Rich List 2023 revealed the number of billionaires dropped by 269 to 3,112 globally, with China's richest accounting for most of the reduction.