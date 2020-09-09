China powers Asian earnings recovery as profits grow 43%

SHANGHAI -- Chinese companies are leading the charge in the recovery of Asian corporate earnings, accelerating the shift in the center of global economic power from the West to Asia.

During their most recent quarters, Chinese enterprises grew net profit by 43% from a year earlier, based on results from 201 top-performing, nonfinancial Asian companies. The number outpaces the overall Asian average of 34%.

China's companies have thrived recently for two reasons. The coronavirus pandemic seems to have accelerated the country's industrial transformation, putting its tech giants on top. The economic stimulus agenda rolled out by Beijing also appears to have been effective. Businesses involved in infrastructure projects have staged a dramatic comeback.

Chinese corporations account for 129 out of the 201 best-performing Asian businesses, accounting for about two-thirds of the total.

Sitting at the top of the list is China's biggest e-commerce company Alibaba Group Holding, which boasted a net quarterly profit of $6.71 billion. Chief rival, chat app and game developer Tencent Holdings, also led the pack, reporting earnings of $4.67 billion.

In a display of the company's reach, Tencent's world championship esport tournament at a Beijing gymnasium on Aug. 16, which featured the multiplayer battle-arena game Honor of Kings, drew roughly 570 million online viewers.

Tencent Holdings has seen revenue from online gaming swell by 40%. (Photo by Yusho Cho)

Mobile games, such as Honor of Kings, have seen demand spike as consumers shelter at home during the pandemic. For the second quarter ended June, Tencent's online gaming revenue jumped 40% on the year to 38.2 billion yuan ($5.6 billion).

Smartphone game developer NetEase also reported a 40% rise in its bottom line during the second quarter.

Chinese tech companies earned an aggregate net income of $56.8 billion last quarter, well above the $39.7 billion from a year earlier. Alibaba and Tencent combined turned in $11.3 billion. Those two companies alone earned more than what was generated at 21 leading South Korean companies ($8.9 billion) or 18 top Taiwanese corporations ($8 billion).

The recovery also extends to parts of China's manufacturing industry. Shanghai-based SAIC Motor reported a 27% bounce in net profit for the second quarter. Automobile sales in June outperformed the year earlier number as buyers who balked at car purchases earlier in the year returned to the market.

Construction equipment maker Sany Heavy Industry saw its bottom line swell 70%. State-owned contractors like China State Construction Engineering Corp. and China Railway Construction Corp. grew net income as well.

China was able to contain the spread of the coronavirus and restart economic activity earlier than other countries. The government also extended subsidies and expanded infrastructure investment to accelerate the recovery.

President Xi Jinping's administration front-loaded local government bond issuances and provided funding for public works projects, measures that boosted corporate earnings.

The Asian profit ranking is based on QUICK FactSet data covering 44,000 listed companies worldwide. It compares Asian nonfinancial companies that appear in a roster of 1,000 leading global enterprises. Net incomes from the three-month periods ending May, June and July have been converted into dollars.

Out of 1,000 global corporations that lead in net profit, nearly 730 are nonfinancial. Among that contingent, China and the rest of Asia make up 21%, a share up almost 4 points from a year earlier.

As Asia's presence in the global economy grows, China under Xi continues to stand defiant in friction with the U.S. The shrinking economic gap between the two countries appears to be fueling Beijing's confidence.