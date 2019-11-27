China's SF Express beefs up rush services

BEIJING -- SF Express, China's top private-sector courier, announced on Oct. 24 the spin off its intracity rush delivery service.

The new company, SF Tongcheng, is operating in cities across China and features 30-minute deliveries, the fastest in the country.

The compound average growth rate of SF Tongcheng -- formerly known by its service name SF Tongcheng Express -- has exceeded 100% over the past three years, the highest among all operations of the SF Express Group, said Chen Fei, chief strategic officer of the group and director of the spun-off unit.

SF Tongcheng remains the group's core business. According to an earnings report for the first half of 2019, SF Tongcheng's annual sales grew 129%.

SF Express launched rush deliveries in June 2016 and has since introduced other services, including social media-based home delivery that does not require a recipient's address.

At a news conference in March, chairman Wang Wei said the company will bolster intracity, same-day deliveries by integrating information technology, logistics and retailers. Converting SF Tongcheng into a subsidiary will provide new retailing solutions and attract strategic partners and investors.

SF Tongcheng has already tied up with Japanese casual-fashion chain Uniqlo to deliver products purchased via the retailer's app within an hour. It has also started 24-hour delivery services in Shanghai and Beijing, and will expand them to more than 200 cities including Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Hangzhou and Chengdu.

In 2017, SF Tongcheng started a coffee delivery service in cooperation with Luckin Coffee. The service marked an average delivery time of just under 17 minutes in 2019. Yang Fei, chief marketing officer of Luckin, said the company is now planning to use SF Tongcheng for the delivery of its Luckin Tea drinks.

Rapid urbanization in China is creating a new breed of consumers who have placed increasing demands on businesses, resulting in ultrafast delivery services. Cui Zhongfu, vice chairman of the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing, said innovative startups are needed to satisfy a broad range consumers.

SF Tongcheng's 300,000-strong delivery staff serves 100,000 corporate clients -- including McDonald's, Pizza Hut, Heytea tea shops -- and twenty million individual customers.

36Kr, a Chinese tech news portal founded in Beijing in 2010, has more than 150 million readers worldwide. Nikkei announced a partnership with 36Kr on May 22, 2019.

For the Japanese version of this story, click here.

For the Chinese version, click here.