China's largest trade show struggles to excite in virtual format

Canton Fair turns to domestic buyers under Xi's 'dual circulation' strategy

It's just not the same: A vendor hawks a sock at the now-online-only Canton Fair. (Photo by Takashi Kawakami)
TAKASHI KAWAKAMI, Nikkei staff writer | China

GUANGZHOU -- Usually at this time of year, some 190,000 buyers from around the globe would descend on Guangzhou for China's biggest trade show, visiting booth after booth to give the latest products a whirl. But the Canton Fair's organizers seem to be learning the hard way in 2020 that the experience does not translate smoothly to screens.

A fully virtual edition of the semiannual show opened Thursday, with about 26,000 exhibitors from sellers of household goods to machinery makers showcasing well over 2 million items for 10 days.

In the spring edition this June -- when the COVID-19 pandemic first forced the show to go digital -- a construction materials trading company attracted around 150,000 livestream viewers in a day. Still, the company received just three inquiries from buyers.

The fair has traditionally touted the value of deals signed during each event, which often reached roughly $30 billion. No figure was released for the spring edition, and there is speculation that the online format led to a significant plunge.

This time around, the trade show is shifting its focus to domestic buyers. To attract supermarkets and online retailers within China, its website features user-friendly displays of products available for local buyers.

This effort aligns with Chinese President Xi Jinping's call for "dual circulation" -- an economic strategy, frequently mentioned by his administration since summer, to increase self-reliance and ease dependence on foreign demand. The Canton Fair is working to stimulate domestic consumption by focusing more on buyers at home.

The Canton Fair, or China Import and Export Fair, dates back to 1957 and is normally held in Guangzhou, the southern Chinese port city once known as Canton in English.

