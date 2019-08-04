Chinese companies race to cash in on electronic toll collection

GUANGZHOU -- Chinese companies of all stripes -- tech giants, banks and manufacturers alike -- are rushing to profit from a surge in demand for electronic toll collection devices for the country's roughly 240 million cars.

The government now fully subsidizes in-vehicle ETC devices and their installation as a part of its effort to untangle chronic traffic snarls in major cities. Expressway tolls have also been cut by 5% for motorists using electronic systems.

In May the Ministry of Transport set the ambitious target of equipping 80% of autos with ETC machines by the end of the year. Right now only about 80 million cars have them, meaning more than 100 million more devices will need to be installed to meet the government’s goal.

That has companies scrambling at the opportunity. Major banks are moving to secure contracts related to the machines, and internet titans like Tencent and Alibaba Group are looking for ETC card customers.

Manufacturers were the first to respond to the policy change. Shenzhen Genvict Technologies, a major ETC device maker that makes an estimated 5 million units annually, plans to boost its existing production capacity and put a new plant into operation at the end of 2019.

But will be hard for manufacturers to quickly meet the anticipated demand for more than 100 million such devices, meaning the current supply shortage is likely to continue.

Financial institutions that issue ETC cards have launched promotional campaigns. Agricultural Bank of China introduced a service that lets customers get their cars washed for just one yuan ($0.14) if fees paid using its ETC cards reach a certain amount. Bank of China has started refunding part of its customers’ gasoline charges in cash if they use the bank’s ETC card.

Major Chinese internet services providers have also joined the competition.

Tencent is trying to woo customers by emphasizing the simplicity of its contract, boasting that the necessary procedures can be completed in just 35 seconds on its messaging app WeChat.

Ant Financial, an Alibaba-affiliated smartphone payment service provider, also supplies coupons that can be used for online shopping if customers sign ETC card contracts via smartphone.

Chinese banks also hope to promote the use of various loans by increasing the number of credit card contracts integrated with ETC cards.

A factory worker in his 30s in Dongguan, Guangdong Province in southern China who gave only his family name Wu, applied for an ETC card integrated with a credit card at a local branch of China Construction Bank in June. Tolls are now automatically withdrawn from his bank account, he said.

“The procedures were simple and using the expressways has become convenient,” he said. “I’m very happy with it.”

Many others have already applied for such cards or intend to do so in the future.

“There have been a lot of free ETC campaigns recently, so I want to apply for one before long,” said a man in his 30s who works for a financial company in Chengdu, Sichuan Province.

Electronic toll gates have already been set up on Chinese expressways, but many people still pay tolls in cash. In-vehicle ETC devices are expensive for ordinary Chinese people as they sell for around 300 yuan each.