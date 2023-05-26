ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Business trends

Chinese companies seek opportunities in Indonesia's new capital

$31bn development project on Borneo so far falling short of investment goals

Chinese companies participating in a smart city exhibition in Jakarta have their eyes on Indonesia's ambitious project to relocate its capital to the island of Borneo. (Photo by Ismi Damayanti)
NANA SHIBATA and ISMI DAMAYANTI, Nikkei staff writers | Indonesia

JAKARTA -- Chinese businesses want to be a part of Indonesia's ambitious multibillion dollar capital relocation project, as officials struggle to draw investment pledges from foreign companies elsewhere.

The Indonesian government aims to move the capital from Jakarta to the island of Borneo, and it plans to have a new presidential palace built there by early 2024. While the country is still developing basic infrastructure at the site in the still-remote city of Nusantara, and investors remain wary, Chinese companies say they can help.

