Chinese companies seek opportunities in Indonesia's new capital

JAKARTA -- Chinese businesses want to be a part of Indonesia's ambitious multibillion dollar capital relocation project, as officials struggle to draw investment pledges from foreign companies elsewhere.

The Indonesian government aims to move the capital from Jakarta to the island of Borneo, and it plans to have a new presidential palace built there by early 2024. While the country is still developing basic infrastructure at the site in the still-remote city of Nusantara, and investors remain wary, Chinese companies say they can help.