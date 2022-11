DALIAN, China/SEOUL/TOKYO -- Chinese shipbuilders are mounting a challenge against leading South Korean players on liquefied natural gas carriers, though their race to expand production amid the Ukraine war is raising concerns of a supply glut down the line.

China State Shipbuilding Corp. (CSSC) will start building a roughly 20 billion yuan ($2.76 billion) shipyard in the city of Dalian in November through local unit Dalian Shipbuilding Industry (DSIC).