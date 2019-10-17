Crazy rich Asians look to Singapore to manage wealth

SINGAPORE -- Wealthy individuals in Asia are increasingly choosing Singapore as a place to set up companies dedicated to managing their family assets as the prospects for protest-rocked Hong Kong look less certain.

Most family wealth management companies in Asia, called family offices, are located in major financial hubs like Hong Kong and Singapore, with the former leading the latter at a ratio of 6 to 4, according to Swiss financial giant UBS. But the drown-out protests in the city are taking a toll.

Up to $4 billion in deposits flowed out of Hong Kong between June and August, Goldman Sachs estimates, with a top official in the investment bank's family office operations noting that Chinese money is flowing into the asset safe haven of Singapore.

Even before the protests started in June, Singapore began to lure more wealth to its shores. Family offices quadrupled in the Lion City between 2016 to 2018 as business owners who amassed wealth on Asia's rapid economic growth opted to set up such operations. Hoping to lure financial business, the Singapore government increased tax incentives in the 2019 budget.

Singapore's financial institutions are eager to cash in on growing demand. Roughly over 100 individuals from Southeast Asia attended a forum hosted by DBS Bank in August on setting up family offices, asking questions about financial products subject to tax incentives. DBS Bank launched a section specializing in family office operations by March 2019.

According to the U.K.'s Campden Wealth, family offices in Asia-Pacific accounted for 1,300 in the world's 7,300 total, with their growth since 2017 reaching 44%.

More affluent individuals from western nations are building family offices in Asia as well. James Dyson, the chairman and founder of British consumer appliance company bearing the family name, has also set up a family office in Singapore.

The Rockefellers were the first to create a family office designed to ensure the continuity of its wealth for generations. Such offices hire external specialists responsible for managing family assets, tax payments and inheritance. They carry out investments and charity work tailored to individual family values and manage children's educational expenses. In other words, family offices operate as an advanced version of private banking.