Factory strikes flare up in China as economic woes deepen

NEW YORK -- A flurry of worker protest videos have surfaced on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, in recent months as slowing demand and supply chain shifts heap pressure on the country's factories.

Earlier this year, a user named Jingjing's Memory posted a video of factory workers standing in front of the gate of Huijuchang Textile in the city of Jiangyin. Text overlaid on the footage reads, "The place I worked at for over 20 years went out of business, now I have no social security and no money."