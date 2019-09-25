Forever 21 to exit Japan in October

TOKYO -- U.S. fast-fashion chain Forever 21 will close all of its 14 stores in Japan at the end of October, the U.S. company's Japanese arm said Wednesday. It also plans to close its online store, pulling the plug on its Japan operations.

U.S. media reported in August that Forever 21 is considering filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, as the spread of online retailers has eroded the company's ability to pull in customers and weighed on its financial health.

Forever 21 opened its first store in Japan in Tokyo's Harajuku district in April 2009 and later expanded to other cities. The U.S. company led the fast-fashion trend in Japan, along with Sweden's H&M Hennes & Mauritz, which entered in the country in 2008.

Amid fierce competition, Forever 21 has shrunk its operations, closing its flagship Harajuku store in October 2017.