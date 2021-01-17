Fresh talent brings new thinking to Kyoto, city of tradition

KYOTO -- Kyoto boasts Japan's largest concentration of traditional crafts. Despite the pall the COVID-19 pandemic has cast over the country, young entrepreneurs with unorthodox backgrounds are bringing new thinking and innovation to Japan's ancient capital.

One is 42-year-old Masataka Hosoo, who last August became president of Kyoto-based Hosoo. The company produces nishijin-ori, a traditional textile made in the Nishijin district of Kyoto that is often used in kimonos. Hosoo, who was once a musician, brought the tradition-defying spirit of punk rock to the 330-year-old family business.

About 12 years ago, Hosoo could not believe his eyes when an email from Peter Marino, a world-renowned architect, landed in his inbox. Marino, who has designed stores for luxury brands like Dior, had sent him a request to create a new type of nishijin-ori textile. The message would change his life.

While in high school, Hosoo was a fan of the English punk band Sex Pistols. He set his heart on becoming a musician and joined a record label after graduating from university. He later moved to Shanghai and launched an apparel brand that fused music and fashion. But success did not come easily to a young man who, by his own admission, did not even know the cost ratio of his inventory. When his brand folded, he returned to Japan and joined a jewelry brand management company. He intentionally stayed away from his old home. "I was afraid of the pull of the traditional industry -- that I couldn't escape it once I entered," he said.

His thinking changed after he learned about the family company's attempts to push into overseas markets. "Nishijin-ori is fighting overseas," he said. "That's punk." The company had taken part in trade shows in Paris since 2006, but without much success. When he joined the business in October 2008, Hosoo convinced management to let him work on the overseas expansion project for a year. In May 2009, a Hosoo obi -- the traditional sash worn with a kimono -- caught Marino's eye at an exhibition in New York.

Nishijin-ori, which uses dyed threads to create elegant patterns, dates back 1,200 years. The weaving technique, which makes fabric from thousands of individual threads, is among the most intricate in the world.

But Marino was looking for a modern design that "looked like molten iron," something that had never been done before. Moreover, there were no machines capable of producing the textile requested. Nishijin-ori fabric used for obis is 32 cm wide. Marino had requested a width of 150 cm. That would require a custom-built loom. Overcoming resistance within the company, Hosoo invested 20 million yen ($192,500) in the project and spent a year developing a loom with veteran craftsmen.

Hosoo's nishijin-ori were used to cover the walls and chairs of Dior's flagship store, which raised the Japanese company's profile considerably. Its customers now include such luxury brands as Louis Vuitton and high-end hotels like the Ritz Carlton.

Upon becoming president, Hosoo was determined to "expand the possibilities of nishijin-ori, so as to pass the baton that has been handed down for generations." The company's nishijin-ori were also used for the interior of Lexus' top-of-the-line sedan, the LS. Silver thread is woven into the doors' trim to evoke the image of moonlight shimmering on the ocean.

The market for nishijin-ori is a tenth what it was 30 years ago, but Hosoo is undaunted. "Our material and techniques are world-class," he said with an air of defiance. "We'll continue to employ artisans and reverse the trend of shrinking traditional crafts."

"Kyoto's competitive advantage is its access to history," said Hosoo. Few cities in the world have such large concentrations of historical buildings and traditional industries. That helped draw around 88 million tourists to Kyoto in 2019 and generated tourism-related spending of 1.3 trillion yen. With the industry devastated last year by the coronavirus pandemic, a new sensibility is developing.

One person promoting new thinking is Shoko Ryuzaki, 24, president of Kyoto-based hotel operator L&G Global Business. The company's concept: Hotels are media.

For a limited time, starting in December 2019, the hotel offered "poetry rooms." L&G Global collaborated with Tahi Saihate, a popular young poet and winner of the Chuya Nakahara Prize, printing her works on the walls and room fixtures. They were designed to give guests the feeling of searching for the answer to a riddle.

In the same vein, last August the company held an event titled, "Staying in a Play," in which the entire hotel served as the stage. Guests wandered through the rooms and lobbies, guided by staff, to catch glimpses of a performance about love and hate. In the end, the mystery of the story is revealed. The event ran for one month and was packed throughout.

"We want to be a destination hotel," said Ryuzaki. Her desire to manage hotels stemmed from a trip she took with her parents across the U.S. when she was just eight years old. Each day they traveled across a monotonous landscape and stayed at uninteresting hotels. Only the hotels in Las Vegas, which compete on style, stood out to her.

When she was 19 and studying at the University of Tokyo, she jumped into the hospitality business, buying a boardinghouse in Furano, on Japan's northern island of Hokkaido, with her mother. After launching that business, she set out to manage hotels in Kyoto as well. The hospitality industry in Japan has been shaken up as overseas tourists have vanished due to the pandemic. That is forcing more accommodations to try to stand out from the crowd.

Rika Yajima, left, president of Aeru, developed a "spill-proof bowl" for infants with Tobe pottery craftsmen.

The mystique of Kyoto is also attracting young talent from elsewhere in Japan.

Rika Yajima, 32, president of Tokyo-based Aeru, which sells baby goods and clothing made using traditional Japanese techniques. The name references the Japanese word for dressing dishes before they are served.

In 2015, Yajima rented a 100-year old wooden town house in Kyoto's Gojo district to house her business and began living part-time in the city.

Yajima started her own business while still a student at Keio University. Her business model was to combine children's products and traditional crafts. She had considered a career in journalism and as a student she traveled around Japan interviewing young traditional craftsmen. In her travels, she keenly felt that these crafts, a form of cultural capital, were in decline. "I wanted to create an environment in which children could experience the appeal of traditional crafts from an early age," she said of her decision to start her own business.

"Kyoto is a city of continuous innovation," she said. "New things are created from old things." From her town house, Yajima created a sewing box in collaboration with Itoroku, a thread wholesaler that has been in business since the Meiji era (1868-1912). How does one create new value by "dressing" cultural capital with economic capital? Yajima continually searches for new ideas in this city, which marries tradition with innovation.

Aeru plans to set up another business site in Kyotango, in northern Kyoto Prefecture, in about five years. The area has a long history as a center of traditional crafts, notably tango chirimen, a type of silk fabric. "You can feel a deeper Kyoto there," said Yajima. She is eager to expand her customer base to include more overseas visitors interested in traditional Japanese culture, once the pandemic is brought under control.