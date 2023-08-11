ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Business trends

Global corporate earnings dip amid flagging China demand

Apple, Amazon and other Big Tech players bounce back on cost cuts, ad sales

Cost savings boosted profit margins at Apple, which is building up its services business to reduce dependence on the iPhone.   © Reuters
TSUKASA MORIKUNI, Nikkei staff writer | China

TOKYO -- Combined net profits at major companies worldwide slipped during the quarter ended in June, as a strong recovery among U.S. tech giants was unable to fully offset weakness in fields such as commodities and chemicals on China's economic slowdown.

Announced or predicted net profits at around 11,000 listed companies in markets including the U.S., China, Japan and Europe fell 3% on the year to $955.7 billion, according to QUICK-FactSet. These businesses account for roughly 90% of total market capitalization.

Read Next

Latest On Business trends

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more