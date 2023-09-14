Hyundai, Samsung develop India bases for Middle East, Africa exports

NEW DELHI -- South Korean conglomerates Hyundai Motor and Samsung Electronics are developing their Indian operations to boost sales in the Middle East and Africa, seeking to harness the deepening economic cooperation between New Delhi and Seoul.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met at the Group of 20 summit in New Delhi over the weekend, agreeing to increase the supply of defense equipment as well as to expand technical cooperation on electric vehicles and semiconductors.