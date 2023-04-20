In China's EV market, foreign automakers race to catch up

SHANGHAI -- Volkswagen, Toyota and other global automakers are rolling out their latest electric-vehicle models at China's biggest auto show as they scramble to catch up with domestic rivals that have left them in the dust.

The 20th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition has drawn more than 1,000 industry players to the world's biggest EV market, where analysts say a major shift is happening as consumers move to fully-electric or hybrid vehicles at the expense of traditional gasoline-powered models.