Business trends

India, Indonesia CEOs woo global investors as 'China plus one' options

Emerging Asia's other big economies vie for attention at Milken Conference

Global business leaders and investors gathered at the annual Milken conference in Los Angeles from April 30 to May 3.    © Reuters
YIFAN YU, Nikkei staff writer | India

LOS ANGELES -- Decoupling, China plus one, or supply chain diversification -- no matter what you call it, the trend of moving production out of China is real. And it gave business leaders from other Asian economies, like India and Indonesia, some time in the spotlight in Beverly Hills this week.

"When you're thinking about India as an opportunity, think not only from the IT point of view which is the driving force of course, but think from a manufacturing point of view as well, because that's where the second-largest driving force going to be," said Pravin Agarwala, co-founder and group CEO of BetterPlace, an India-based workforce management startup.

