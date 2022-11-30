ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Business trends

India's automakers race to lead the pack in an electric future

Tata Motors slashes price of new hatchback; Mahindra prepares SUV for early 2023

Tata saw an overwhelming response to a price discount campaign for its new Tiago EV. (Photo courtesy of Tata Motors)
RYOSUKE HANADA, Nikkei staff writer | India

MUMBAI -- Major automakers in India are making a big push toward electric vehicles, hoping to grab the lion's share of the country's nascent market.

Tata Motors has introduced electrics that are 30% to 50% cheaper than conventional models, showing a willingness to sacrifice profitability for market share. Other manufacturers are increasing investments as the government offers financial incentives for production and purchases. But an inadequate nationwide charging network and other issues threaten to slow the shift to EVs.

