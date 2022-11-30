India's automakers race to lead the pack in an electric future

MUMBAI -- Major automakers in India are making a big push toward electric vehicles, hoping to grab the lion's share of the country's nascent market.

Tata Motors has introduced electrics that are 30% to 50% cheaper than conventional models, showing a willingness to sacrifice profitability for market share. Other manufacturers are increasing investments as the government offers financial incentives for production and purchases. But an inadequate nationwide charging network and other issues threaten to slow the shift to EVs.