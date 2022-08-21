ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Business trends

Indian handcrafted carpet-maker opens first store in Milan

Family-run Jaipur Rugs weaves reputation for high quality, design in 70 markets

Jaipur Rugs' more than 20,000 designs range from traditional Indian patterns to modern abstractions. (Photo by Moyuru Baba)
MOYURU BABA, Nikkei staff writer | India

NEW DELHI -- A premium Indian handcrafted carpet-maker is now exporting to 70 countries -- including Italy's fashion center Milan -- leveraging its extensive lineup and reasonable pricing to attract customers who have spent a great deal of time at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Founded by NK Chaudhary in 1978, family-operated Jaipur Rugs has the founder's children in top positions such as CEO and directors of design and marketing. The company racked up annual sales of 7.7 billion rupees ($96.8 million) in fiscal 2021.

