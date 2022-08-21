Indian handcrafted carpet-maker opens first store in Milan

NEW DELHI -- A premium Indian handcrafted carpet-maker is now exporting to 70 countries -- including Italy's fashion center Milan -- leveraging its extensive lineup and reasonable pricing to attract customers who have spent a great deal of time at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Founded by NK Chaudhary in 1978, family-operated Jaipur Rugs has the founder's children in top positions such as CEO and directors of design and marketing. The company racked up annual sales of 7.7 billion rupees ($96.8 million) in fiscal 2021.