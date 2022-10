TOKYO -- Big Japanese companies are increasing the hiring of college graduates for the first time in four years, a Nikkei survey shows, as the economy recovers from a pandemic slump and a labor shortage intensifies competition for talent.

Graduating seniors who have accepted job offers, including those finishing graduate studies, are up 5.7% on the year to 116,079 as of Oct. 3, the second-sharpest rise in 10 years behind fiscal 2015. A total of 941 companies responded to the survey.