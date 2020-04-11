ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Business trends

Japan carmakers lend a hand in race for ventilators

But nonmedical businesses held back from production by regulatory hurdles

NORIYUKI TAKADA, Nikkei staff writer
Countries around the world are rushing to produce ventilators to keep critically ill coronavirus patients alive.   © Reuters

TOKYO -- With the coronavirus outbreak expected to increase demand for ventilators in Japan, companies outside the medical sector are working within tight regulatory constraints to support efforts to ramp up production.

The Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association said Friday that member companies would offer support to ventilator makers. Akio Toyoda, chairman of the industry group and president of Toyota Motor, discussed providing know-how to improve manufacturing processes.

Ventilators are crucial for keeping critically ill coronavirus patients alive. Japan had more than 28,000 of the machines as of mid-February, of which about 60% were available for use, but this may not be enough to handle a surge in pneumonia patients. While the government has pushed for companies to manufacture more ventilators, existing medical device makers have limited capacity.

Unlike in other countries, the health ministry has stuck to strict regulations that mean it would take a new entrant at least 10 months to win approval to produce ventilators or other lifesaving equipment.

Toyoda made no mention of Japanese automakers producing ventilators themselves. And Suzuki Motor, which builds ventilators in India through subsidiary Maruti Suzuki India, says it has "no plans" to manufacture them in Japan.

U.S. President Donald Trump has ordered General Motors to make ventilators, with delivery slated to begin by June. The U.K. has released minimum specifications for ventilators and urged such companies as Honda Motor to build them.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends April 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close