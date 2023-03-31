Japan companies' stock buybacks soar to highest in 16 years

TOKYO -- Share buybacks by Japanese companies will reach their highest level in 16 years in the fiscal year ending this month, topping 9 trillion yen ($67.6 billion) and surpassing the record set in fiscal 2006, when growth in emerging economies led to strong corporate performances in Japan.

Mitsui & Co., a trading company, is planning its largest-ever buyback, and industrial conglomerate Hitachi will conduct its first buyback in eight years. Although Japanese corporate earnings are generally declining, there is a clear trend to give some of companies' abundant cash reserves back to shareholders in response to investor demands.