Japan earnings outlook worsens as slump sucks in services

TOKYO -- Listed companies in Japan face a bigger drop in annual earnings than they expected just three months ago, with the China coronavirus outbreak adding a new risk to growth.

As of Monday, the combined net profits of about 1,720 companies were forecast to fall 8.4% in the year to March, a decline 1.6 percentage points bigger the one seen in November, Nikkei research finds. And the negative outlook has spread beyond manufacturing to the service sector.

With China injecting stimulus into its slowing economy and its trade war with U.S. easing, some had hoped the worst was over for Japanese corporate earnings.

But the recovery has been slow. Listed companies' profits are poised for a second straight year of declines, falling 13% below the record high set two years ago.

Manufacturers are bracing for a 22% profit drop in the year to March, worse than the 11% decline forecast in November and the 6% slide projected back in May.

Corporate Japan's profits may slump even lower, given that many businesses have yet to reckon the damage from the coronavirus epidemic.

"It's difficult to quantify the impact," said Seiji Kuraishi, an executive vice president at Honda Motor, which plans to keep its factory in Wuhan, the Chinese city at the epicenter of the outbreak, closed until at least Feb. 17. Stanley Electric, an auto headlight maker, scrapped its full-year forecast and has yet to announce a new one.

Weak auto demand has forced auto parts maker Denso to slash its net profit projection by 32 billion yen ($292 million).

Materials producers have been hit hard by sagging prices for their products. Carbon fiber maker Toray Industries lowered its forecast Monday. Nippon Steel, which is cutting production capacity in Japan to increase competitiveness, expects a record 440 billion yen net loss.

Hitachi has lowered its forecast for a second time this year, dragged down by weak sales of construction machinery in China and India. Wire and cable maker Fujikura is bracing for its first net loss in eight years amid an optical fiber price war in China.

Some businesses are starting to blame the coronavirus outbreak for earnings downgrades. Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings pegged the impact of virus-induced plant stoppages at 3 billion yen, while Toray estimates the outbreak will cost it several hundred million yen.

Consumer product makers that had thrived on Chinese tourist spending now expect a turn for the worse. Nichiban, a maker of anti-inflammatory patches, has lowered its net profit estimate, while cosmetics maker Kose expects profit to fall 19%.

Earnings at nonmanufacturers, meanwhile, are expected to slip into decline, a reversal from the solid growth they had enjoyed.

Transportation companies are booking expenses for repairs from typhoon damage last year. Odakyu Electric Railway, which suspended service in the usually tourist-packed Hakone area, slashed its profit guidance by 4.5 billion yen. Retailers are struggling with weaker-than-expected sales after Japan's consumption tax was raised to 10% on Oct. 1. H2O Retailing, which operates the Hankyu and Hanshin department stores, has downgraded its outlook.

Analysts are sounding the alarm about domestic demand. "Weak consumption may continue" as the government-subsidized tax-relief program for shoppers using e-money ends in June, warns Kazuyuki Terao, director at Allianz Global Investors Japan.

The earnings forecast compilation excludes financial companies and listed subsidiaries of publicly traded parents.