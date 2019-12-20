Japan expands 'facial-recognition economy' in race with China

TOKYO/GUANGZHOU -- NEC is betting convenience combined with peace of mind over data security will be a winning formula in the market for facial recognition technology. The Japanese electronics maker is counting on its technological edge and encryption techniques to beat out Chinese rivals.

There is no question that facial recognition can make things easier. At Adventure World theme park in western Japan's Wakayama Prefecture, visitors come to watch pandas nibble on bamboo and dolphins do tricks.

In mid-November NEC began testing its state-of-the-art facial recognition system in the town of Shirahama, which hosts the park. Participants who registered their photos and credit card numbers can simply peer into a tablet and walk through Adventure World's gates. They can also visit the local beach, hot springs, souvenir shops, restaurants and other places without even carrying a wallet.

The company is unmatched in its facial recognition technology, a global market that is expected to be worth over $9 billion in five years.

It began studying facial authentication in 1989, based on character recognition technology it had developed decades earlier. In the early days, authentication systems would have a misidentification rate of around 30%. But the company has steadily improved the accuracy and speed of its technology, adopting artificial intelligence and developing an original algorithm.

Visitors can enter theme park Adventure World in western Japan's Wakayama Prefecture with their faces. (Photo by Kosuke Shimizu)

NEC's misidentification rate is now down to just 0.5%, while its system carries out a blistering 230 million operations per second. The speed and capacity far exceed the capabilities of other companies, which is why NEC's technology ranks first in benchmark testing by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology, or NIST.

Yet, despite NEC's technological edge -- which includes the ability to cope with aging and masked faces -- Chinese suppliers of cameras and facial recognition systems are grabbing big shares of the global market.

The ruling Communist Party's huge demand for keeping tabs on citizens has helped spawn a thriving surveillance sector. An estimated 200 million cameras are scattered across China. Since they are already being watched, some would argue there is little reason for consumers to resist facial recognition systems that make day-to-day tasks a breeze, though there have been signs of unease.

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology is one Chinese business that has cashed in. It has become the world's largest manufacturer of surveillance cameras in part by offering products for less than half the price charged by suppliers in advanced economies.

China's facial recognition specialists are no slouches, technologically. Three of the players trailing NEC in NIST's top five for 2018 were Chinese: Yitu Technology, the Shenzhen Institutes of Advanced Technology and SenseTime.

This was a stunning step forward from 2013, when none of the top five competitors hailed from China.

But new barriers are rising as Washington and Beijing spar over trade and technology. Hikvision's growth has slowed, with sales rising 10% on the year in the first half of 2019 -- a third of the rate for all of 2017.

In October, the Trump administration banned American companies from exporting high-tech equipment to 28 more Chinese organizations. Hikvision, Yitu and SenseTime were all on the list. The ban restricts their procurement of software, semiconductors and other vital components.

For Japanese companies like NEC, the U.S. decision and the general suspicion surrounding China's surveillance industry presents a window of opportunity.

NEC and Japan's National Institute of Information and Communications Technology have jointly developed a facial recognition system with advanced security based on quantum cryptography -- a form of encryption that promises to be virtually unhackable. Encrypted authentication data is divided and stored using a method called "secret sharing," which is akin to scattering the pieces of a puzzle so that it is unsolvable without bringing them all back together.

The company hopes to market the system by stressing that it reduces the risk of leaks.

But security is not everything. Chinese players have cracked emerging markets with low prices, meaning Japanese and other rivals also need to provide affordable options to be competitive.

Panasonic in November introduced a cloud-based facial authentication system with a pay-as-you-go model. The company charges 1 yen (less than a cent) for each identification check. It is willing to swallow low profit margins to promote the service.

The global market for this sort of technology is set to keep growing. Facial recognition has already made its way into retailers, ATMs and airport immigration counters; other envisioned uses include autonomous driving, finance and medical treatment.

The world market will double from 2018 to 2024, reaching $9.1 billion, according to Indian research firm Mordor Intelligence.

But privacy concerns could come into play in unforeseen ways. "The facial recognition genie, so to speak, is just emerging from the bottle," Microsoft President Brad Smith said last year.

Warning that these systems could be used to discriminate against minorities, intrude on people's privacy and lead to mass surveillance on a global scale, Smith said, "We believe it's important for governments in 2019 to start adopting new laws to regulate this technology."

The city of San Francisco this year banned the use of facial recognition software by the police and other agencies. The European Union is seriously considering a similar move.

In the wake of Microsoft's recommendation, NEC issued a statement in which President and CEO Takashi Niino said he "welcomes this debate" on the issue. In April, NEC said it would strive to promote AI, including facial authentication, while paying heed to human rights and privacy.