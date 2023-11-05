ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Business trends

Japan's 'Buy one, give one' donor scheme takes off in Asia

Tokyo-based Landport delivers solar-powered lanterns to the powerless

Tokyo-based Landport recently donated more than 600 lanterns to refugees from Myanmar and other locals in Mae Sot, Thailand. (Photo courtesy of Landport)
KENYA AKAMA, Nikkei staff writer | Thailand

BANGKOK -- The "Buy one, give one" initiative launched by a Japanese company is attracting customers and flourishing with a simple formula: For every solar-powered lantern you buy, an identical one will be donated to somewhere without electricity -- including refugee camps in Thailand.

In late August, Landport, a small Tokyo-based company, arranged a week-long study tour to Mae Sot, a Thai border town across the Moei River from Myanmar. The tour's main purpose was to deliver the company's lanterns to people -- many of them Burmese refugees -- living in places such as the Umpiem Refugee Camp and the New Blood School for migrant children.

