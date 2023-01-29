Japan's Kose develops projection mapping simulator for makeup

TOKYO -- Projection mapping, a technique commonly used for outdoor events, is increasingly finding new applications. One example is the Color Machine, a simulator developed by Japanese cosmetics manufacturer Kose.

The device projects makeup images onto the face of a user who sits in front of the camera and selects eye shadow, lipstick and other colors. The images are projected in line with the position of the eyes and mouth, and remain in place even if the user changes the direction of their face.