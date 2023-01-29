ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Japan's Kose develops projection mapping simulator for makeup

Device gains popularity as COVID-19 makes people leery of contact

The Color Machine was developed using high-speed projection mapping technology created by Yoshihiro Watanabe, an associate professor at the Tokyo Institute of Technology. 
MIZUHO MIYAZAKI, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Projection mapping, a technique commonly used for outdoor events, is increasingly finding new applications. One example is the Color Machine, a simulator developed by Japanese cosmetics manufacturer Kose.

The device projects makeup images onto the face of a user who sits in front of the camera and selects eye shadow, lipstick and other colors. The images are projected in line with the position of the eyes and mouth, and remain in place even if the user changes the direction of their face.

