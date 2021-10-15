ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Business trends

Japan's Pasona to introduce overseas tech talent for remote work

Staffing company eyes India, South Korea and Vietnam amid lingering COVID curbs

Recruiting company Pasona has spotted business opportunities in Japan's worsening labor shortage. 
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Japanese staffing service Pasona Group will start introducing foreign workers in the information technology field to work remotely from their countries to Japanese companies, which are suffering from a labor shortage exacerbated by COVID-19 travel restrictions, Nikkei has learned.

Pasona had been introducing hundreds of foreigners annually to Japanese companies before the coronavirus pandemic. About 60% of them lived in Japan, but the rest moved to Japan from their home countries.

Due to travel restrictions under the pandemic, an increasing number of Japanese companies are willing to offer jobs in information technology to foreigners without requiring them to physically move to Japan. Pasona's service will be available even to companies with no offices abroad.

There is a chronic shortage of IT staff in Japan. According to Persol Career, there were 6.4 jobs for one mid-career job seeker in the IT and telecommunications industry in July. The rate is higher than the average of 2.1 jobs across all industries.

Japan's industry ministry estimates that there are over 1 million skilled IT workers in the country. There will be a shortage of up to 790,000 IT workers by 2030.

Pasona wants to start introducing IT workers in India, South Korea and Vietnam, where the company has contacts with local universities and other human resource pools. It eventually aims to introduce 300 people by 2024.

Pasona will either hire the workers through its local branch, or ask them to sign business consignment contracts directly with Japanese companies. Salary and other terms will be aligned to local standards and labor rules.

Another staffing company, Human Resocia, also started hiring workers abroad in countries such as India and Myanmar, for them to work remotely for Japanese companies. The company targets workers in locations within three and a half hours of time difference from Japan, aiming to hire over 200 remote workers by the end of 2023.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more