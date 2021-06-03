ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Business trends

Japan's Unison Capital making a $500m foray into India

Japanese private equity fund teams up with Indian government-affiliated partner

Unison Capital will become the first independent Japanese investment fund to expand into India.
Nikkei staff writers | India

TOKYO -- Japanese private equity fund Unison Capital is entering the Indian market, establishing a new investment fund in the fast-growing South Asian nation.

Unison plans to raise about $500 million, mainly from Japanese institutional investors, becoming the first independent Japanese fund to enter India. 

Major U.S. private equity funds such as Blackstone Group and KKR already operate in India. While the Indian economy, like most others, has been clobbered by the COVID-19 pandemic, analysts pointed out a stream of new entrants in the form of foreign funds reflects persistently high expectations for the country's growth.

Unison expects India to offer many long-term investment opportunities, especially in information technology. The company also said its business in India will give it the experience and expertise needed for future venture capital operations in Japan.

To minimize the risks associated with investing in an unfamiliar overseas market, Unison has decided to partner with a major Indian investment fund. 

Unison is teaming up with the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF), which is affiliated with the Indian government. In addition to providing capital for a "fund of funds," operated by NIIF, Unison's new fund will also invest directly in companies, together with local funds.

The fund will share information about the companies it invests in with Japanese financial institutions and companies to help them do business in India and forge tie-ups with local partners.

Founded in 1998, Unison is a pioneer of private equity investment in Japan. It has been seeking to expand its overseas operations, establishing a local unit in South Korea in 2014.

While it has mostly invested in established companies in Japan and South Korea, Unison will also back startups in India. By gaining experience in India, Unison hopes to lay a foundation for future investment in Japanese startups.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more