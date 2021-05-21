ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Business trends

Japan's World and Mizuno to stop use of China's Xinjiang cotton

Companies face scrutiny over forced labor concerns in autonomous region

Big Japanese apparel and sporting goods makers will stop buying cotton from Xinjiang due to suspected human rights violations there. (Source photos by Maho Obata, Yoshiyuki Tamai and Getty Images)
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Major Japanese apparel companies, including World and Mizuno, have decided to stop using Xinjiang cotton in response to allegations of human rights abuses by the Chinese government in the major cotton producing region, Nikkei has learned.

Sports brand Mizuno and apparel companies World and Cox will not be buying Xinjiang cotton, the companies told Nikkei.

Referring to the suspected human rights abuses, World's president, Nobuteru Suzuki, said: "Since there are such risks, we should not advertise and sell [Xinjiang cotton products] at this stage." Mizuno and Cox declined to comment on the reason for their decisions.

Nikkei in early April began surveying 50 big listed companies in the apparel and sporting goods industries on the issue of sourcing from the western Chinese province. Thirty-seven companies had replied by Wednesday, of which 14 used Xinjiang cotton. Seven companies said they were "investigating" the issue.

Their responses were given before it was reported that imports of Fast Retailing products had been blocked by U.S. customs authorities over their use of Xinjiang cotton.

Underwear makers Wacoal Holdings and Charle, Muji brand owner Ryohin Keikaku and apparel maker Sanyo Shokai said they would continue using the contested material. They said they would stop transactions if the use of forced labor was confirmed.

"We are doing our best on auditing, and stopping [the sourcing] without confirming [the situation] would affect local employment," a Ryohin Keikaku representative said. "We are using a larger volume of cotton produced in India and we would be able to continue our businesses even if we stop using Xinjiang cotton."

Wacoal said: "We are asking our suppliers to ensure that there is no forced labor, as well as checking ourselves."

Sanyo Shokai President Shinji Oe pointed out that "there is an aspect of cotton cultivation supporting local livelihoods. We would like to see what is the right thing to do in terms of corporate social responsibility." 

Clothing retailer Shimamura said it is temporarily suspending sourcing from Xinjiang. "We cannot visit the site and check the real situation," President Makoto Suzuki said. Shimamura staff used to visit Xinjiang regularly, but travelling has been difficult because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

Sock maker Tabio said it would "reduce the use" of Xinjiang cotton.

