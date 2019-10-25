Japan's public offerings in free fall as debt reigns supreme

TOKYO -- During the first half of the Japanese fiscal year, the value of new shares entering the open market here tumbled 80% from a year earlier, underscoring the pivot toward low-interest debt as a fundraising scheme.

A total of 139.7 billion yen ($1.29 billion) worth of new shares were floated between April and September, data from Tokyo-based I-N Information Systems shows. The sum is the lowest for any year since 1992, around when Japan's economic bubble burst. Much of the funding was raised by startups.

Meanwhile, major businesses have largely relied on corporate bonds, thanks to cheap procurement costs afforded by the Bank of Japan's negative interest rate policy. About 8.7 trillion yen worth of debt was issued between April and September, up 55% from a year ago to mark a new record for the period.

Both Takeda Pharmaceutical and tech conglomerate SoftBank Group raised 500 billion yen apiece through bonds, with each float vying as the biggest one-time debt sale in Japanese corporate history.

During the bubble period, annual public offerings routinely swelled to roughly 5 trillion yen. Businesses back then regarded stock floats as "no-cost funds," since shares do not have to be paid back.

Now, shareholders demand that new stock offerings generate returns above a certain threshold. Managers that fail to achieve target yields could face votes against their reappointment during annual meetings.

Within those circumstances, the number of stock floats between April and September decreased by 40 from a year earlier to 49. These numbers compile all capital increases through public stock offers, including initial public offerings. Private placements of newly issued shares are excluded, since they tend to be populated by intra-group transactions.

Corporate Japan had long been debt-adverse. But in recent years, more companies have eschewed stock sales in the interest of boosting return on equity, and have utilized bonds instead.

However, experts say companies need to raise funds through equity if they are to go on the offensive. Public offerings also tend to fall when corporations go on the defensive.

"They are holding back from capital increases" necessary for mid- to long-term growth, said Katsushi Suzuki, professor of business administration at Hitotsubashi University in Tokyo.