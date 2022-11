TOKYO -- Japanese sake makers are increasing exports to China, targeting consumers there by developing market-specific products, as domestic sales continue to decline.

Major brewery Hakutsuru Sake aims to double sales volume for the Chinese market by fiscal year 2025, compared with the plan for the current fiscal year. Oenon Holdings, which sells sake and other alcoholic beverages, will quadruple export volume in fiscal 2023 compared with fiscal 2021.