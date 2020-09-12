ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Business trends

Japan stationery maker targets Marie Kondo crowd with '80s remake

Plus Corporation reboots 'team-demi' kit for tidying up aficionados

After a 19-year hiatus, the Tokyo-based Plus Corporation has revealed a revised 'team-demi.'
SHOTARO MORI, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Four decades ago, Japanese stationery maker Plus Corporation released a compact box that held a plethora of stationery supplies. While small in size, the box was a massive hit, selling 6.5 million units after its release in 1984.

Now, after a 19-year hiatus, the Tokyo-based company has revealed a revised "team-demi" that it hopes can seize on the popularity of minimalist living that has sparked joy with Marie Kondo followers.

"We wanted to create stationery that is a delight to own," the company said on its website.

Along with the original products -- a ruler, measuring tape, masking tape, a miniature box cutter, a stapler, scissors and glue -- this version adds a 21st century touch: a SIM-card-removing pin.

Designed by 2018 Isamu Noguchi Award-recipient Naoto Fukasawa, the palm-sized box opens and closes using magnets. The items, which also contain magnets, snap snugly back into place inside the curved case.

The company has stressed functionality along with simplicity in its rollout. The stapler holds 50 staples, but is designed not to shut, so the staples are never wasted. While, the box cutter itself is miniature, the blade is has a standard 0.5mm width and can do the jobs of a regular size model.

The glue dispenser has a tip as narrow as an eyedropper for precision jobs, while the ruler has an edge sharp enough to cut paper. The measuring tape is made of steel and does not twist, and can extend up to 1.2 meters

This is the first time since 2001 that the team-demi series has been renewed. It is priced at 6,000 yen, or $57, and comes in four colors: white, sakura pink, navy blue and light gray.

In the age of digital, it is a blatant attempt at analog. But the company seeks to tap Kondo followers -- tidying up aficionados -- as well as traditional stationery fans.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close