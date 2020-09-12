Japan stationery maker targets Marie Kondo crowd with '80s remake

TOKYO -- Four decades ago, Japanese stationery maker Plus Corporation released a compact box that held a plethora of stationery supplies. While small in size, the box was a massive hit, selling 6.5 million units after its release in 1984.

Now, after a 19-year hiatus, the Tokyo-based company has revealed a revised "team-demi" that it hopes can seize on the popularity of minimalist living that has sparked joy with Marie Kondo followers.

"We wanted to create stationery that is a delight to own," the company said on its website.

Along with the original products -- a ruler, measuring tape, masking tape, a miniature box cutter, a stapler, scissors and glue -- this version adds a 21st century touch: a SIM-card-removing pin.

Designed by 2018 Isamu Noguchi Award-recipient Naoto Fukasawa, the palm-sized box opens and closes using magnets. The items, which also contain magnets, snap snugly back into place inside the curved case.

The company has stressed functionality along with simplicity in its rollout. The stapler holds 50 staples, but is designed not to shut, so the staples are never wasted. While, the box cutter itself is miniature, the blade is has a standard 0.5mm width and can do the jobs of a regular size model.

The glue dispenser has a tip as narrow as an eyedropper for precision jobs, while the ruler has an edge sharp enough to cut paper. The measuring tape is made of steel and does not twist, and can extend up to 1.2 meters

This is the first time since 2001 that the team-demi series has been renewed. It is priced at 6,000 yen, or $57, and comes in four colors: white, sakura pink, navy blue and light gray.

In the age of digital, it is a blatant attempt at analog. But the company seeks to tap Kondo followers -- tidying up aficionados -- as well as traditional stationery fans.