Japanese stationery has a new star: paintable stamps for diaries

TOKYO -- January is the time when people flip open their new schedule books and diaries, writing in events, birthdays and resolutions. In Japan, some people are brightening up that process with stamps and stickers that decorate the pages and highlight entries.

Accessories for daily planners and diaries have been rising in average price over the past few years. At Loft, a chain of stationery and lifestyle goods stores, the average price for these products in fiscal 2021 was 502 yen, ($3.84), a 36% increase from the year before. The trend has continued into this fiscal year, the store says, with women in their 20s and 30s being especially unperturbed buyers.